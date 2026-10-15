Haze in Singapore: PSI in western part of island remains ‘very unhealthy’ overnight

SINGAPORE – Hazy conditions persisted overnight, with the western part of Singapore the worst hit as the PSI levels there entered the “very unhealthy” range. The hourly PM2.5 readings remained largely in the elevated band across the island.



At 6am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the west stood at 206, after hitting a new high of 207 between 1am and 3am. PSI readings in the rest of the island were in the unhealthy band, led by the central region (185), east (171), south (157) and north (125).



Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants – is in the 101-200 range, and very unhealthy when it is in the 201-300 range.



At 6am, the hourly PM2.5 readings – measured in micrograms per cubic m and used as a gauge for current air quality – were in the elevated zone for most parts of the island: central (89), east (86), west (83) and south (64).

Only the north (52) registered a normal reading.

At 3pm on Oct 14, PM2.5 readings in the western part of Singapore hit the very high range at 288, the highest reading so far in 2026.



PM2.5 scores from 0 to 55 represent normal values, those between 56 and 150 indicate an elevated concentration of fine particles, while readings between 151 and 250 are considered high and scores above 251 are classified as very high.



Given the worsening haze situation, the Government has commenced the distribution of masks, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement on Oct 14.



Air-conditioned rooms in more than 300 community clubs (CC), and residents’ committee and residents’ network centres, have also been set up as haze shelters for the public to seek respite in. Residents may contact their nearest CCs regarding the operating hours and location of the haze shelters.

Dense smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan was observed to drift towards Singapore, and smoke haze was also observed over Sumatra, said NEA.



“The dense smoke haze is expected to continue drifting towards Singapore overnight and tomorrow,” the agency added in its Oct 14 statement.



Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said late on Oct 14 that Singapore is “keeping its options open” on whether it will take action against errant companies under its Transboundary Haze Pollution Act.