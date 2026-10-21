Haze in Singapore: Air quality lies between moderate and unhealthy bands overnight

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Visitors taking pictures at Marina Barrage, against the hazy backdrop of Central Business District, at 3.40pm on Oct 20.

SINGAPORE – The air quality in Singapore hovered between the moderate and unhealthy bands overnight after dipping earlier in the evening.

At 6am on Oct 21, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) stood in the unhealthy range at 133 in the west and 117 in the central region while the rest of the island saw figures in the moderate range: north (82), south (92) and east (97).

This comes after the 24-hour PSI readings registered unhealthy readings in four out of the five regions – south, east, west and central – for most of the evening on Oct 20.

Air quality is considered moderate when the PSI – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants – is in the range of 51 to 100, and unhealthy when it is in the range of 101 to 200. Beyond 200, it enters the very unhealthy band.

The highest 24-hour PSI reading this haze season was recorded at 10am on Oct 18, where it hit 230 in the western region, putting air quality in the very unhealthy range.

Meanwhile, the one-hour PM2.5 readings ranged from 34 to 81 at 6am with the eastern and western regions registering values in the elevated band at 56 and 81 respectively.

The hourly PM2.5 readings are measured in micrograms per cubic metre and are a gauge of the current air quality.

Scores from zero to 55 represent normal values, those between 56 and 150 indicate an elevated concentration of fine particles, while readings between 151 and 250 are considered high and scores above 251 are classified as very high.

The highest PM2.5 reading this haze season was recorded at 3pm on Oct 14 in the western part of the island at 288.

Unhealthy air quality forecast for Oct 21

In an advisory on the evening of Oct 20, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that unhealthy air quality is expected on Oct 21. PSI levels may range from 110 to 180.

While there were showers over parts of Singapore and the surrounding areas in the afternoon of Oct 20, residual smoke haze from Kalimantan was observed to drift towards Singapore, the agency said.

Smoke haze was also observed in Sumatra.

Some showers are also expected over Singapore and the surrounding region on Oct 21, NEA said.

However, dry conditions are likely to persist over the southern parts of Kalimantan over the next few days.

With this, smoke haze may drift from fires in Kalimantan towards Singapore due to east-southeasterly to south-easterly winds.

Singapore is currently experiencing its 17th day of unhealthy air – surpassing the 14-day stretch during the 2015 haze crisis, during which bad air persisted from Sept 23 to Oct 7.

The authorities have begun distributing free N95 masks to vulnerable people, such as the elderly, expectant mothers, younger children and people with medical conditions such as asthma.

N95 masks form a tight seal around the face, and can filter out 95% of fine particles between 0.1 and 0.3 micrometres in size.

The Ministry of Health on Oct 20 said that N95 or equivalent masks – including KN95, KF94 and FFP2 models – can be bought at all FairPrice outlets, as well as pharmacies such as Guardian, Unity and Watsons.

They will also be made available for purchase progressively at all Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong outlets by the end of the week.