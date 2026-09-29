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Haze in Singapore: Air quality in 4 of 5 regions unhealthy, PM2.5 readings elevated across island

Hazy conditions seen at 12.15am along Braddell Road on Sept 29.

SINGAPORE – The air quality in Singapore remained in the unhealthy range early on Sept 29, with the 24-hour PSI readings above 120 in all parts of the island except the north.

PM2.5 readings, which are used as a gauge for immediate activities, were elevated over the entire island.

At 6am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index stood at 98 in the north, 128 in the south, 125 in the east, 135 in the west and 151 in the central region.

The PM2.5 readings were in the elevated range across Singapore : 64 in both the north and south, 92 in the east, 123 in the west and 133 in the central region.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the 24-hour PSI is in the range of 101 to 200, while an hourly PM2.5 reading between 56 and 150 indicates an elevated concentration of fine particles.

The 24-hour PSI re-entered the unhealthy range on the night of Sept 28, with the south (103) and central (104) areas crossing the threshold reading at 8pm.

At 9pm , the west also entered the unhealthy range with a reading of 101 . This was joined by the east at midnight, with a reading of 103 .

The readings across all four areas stayed in that band overnight.

NEA advisory

In its daily haze advisory at about 6pm on Sept 28, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said air quality in Singapore for the next 24 hours was forecast to be in the high moderate to mid-unhealthy range.

It said that dry conditions are expected to persist over southern Sumatra and parts of Kalimantan.

While showers are forecast over Singapore on Sept 29, there remains a risk of smoke haze affecting the island with the prevailing winds expected to blow from the east or south-east, NEA said.

For periods when the air quality crosses into the unhealthy range, NEA has advised healthy people to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, while vulnerable groups like the elderly, children and pregnant women, as well as people with chronic lung or heart disease, should minimise or avoid such activities altogether.

The PSI first returned to the unhealthy range on Sept 4, the first time since October 2023. Readings in the central region were the highest, peaking at 154 on Sept 15.