Haze in Singapore: Air quality improves with 3 of 5 regions recording moderate PSI levels

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NEA forecasts moderate to unhealthy air quality for Oct 20, with PSI levels expected to range from 90 to 160.

SINGAPORE – The air quality in Singapore improved early on Oct 20, with much of the island awaking to only moderate levels of air pollution.

At 6am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index readings were 89 in the north, 95 in the south and 99 in the east – in the normal range – while the readings for the west and central regions recorded unhealthy levels at 124 and 114 respectively.

Air quality is considered moderate when the PSI – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants – is in the range of 51 to 100, and unhealthy when it is in the range of 101 to 200. Beyond 200, it enters the very unhealthy band.

The haze situation in Singapore has improved since Oct 19, where three out of the five regions recorded moderate levels of air quality since 10am that day until now .

It marks a relative easing compared to conditions last week, when PSI readings remained in the unhealthy or very unhealthy bands on most days.

Meanwhile, hourly PM2.5 levels fluctuated between the normal and elevated bands.

At 6am, the PM2.5 readings were in the normal range in the north (52), while those in the south (58), east (69), west (102) and central (65) were elevated.

On Oct 19, islandwide PM2.5 readings were normal from noon to 2pm – the first time since Oct 4 – before spiking into the elevated band in some regions later in the afternoon.

The hourly PM2.5 readings are measured in micrograms per cubic metre and are a gauge of the current air quality.

Scores from zero to 55 represent normal values, those between 56 and 150 indicate an elevated concentration of fine particles, while readings between 151 and 250 are considered high and scores above 251 are classified as very high.

Moderate to unhealthy air quality on Oct 20

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had forecast moderate to unhealthy air quality for Oct 20, with PSI levels expected to range from 90 to 160.

The agency said shifting winds, which blew from the south-south-east, and nearby rainfall helped to clear the air on Oct 19.

Nonetheless, smoke haze from Kalimantan and Sumatra in Indonesia was still observed near Singapore.

Showers are expected over Singapore and the surrounding region on Oct 20, NEA said, adding that south-south-easterly winds may reduce smoke haze blowing from Kalimantan to Singapore.

However, some smoke haze from Sumatra may drift towards Singapore, it said.

Air quality may deteriorate in the coming days.

From the night of Oct 19 to Oct 22, the winds are likely to turn east-south-easterly, with dry conditions forecast over the surrounding region, including parts of Kalimantan, said NEA.

This may bring smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan towards Singapore.

The Republic is currently experiencing its 16th day of unhealthy air – surpassing the 14-day stretch during the 2015 haze crisis, during which bad air persisted for from Sept 23 to Oct 7.