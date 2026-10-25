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Haze in Singapore: PM2.5 readings return to normal but PSI remains in unhealthy range across the island

Haze conditions seen at the Merlion Park at 1.40pm on Oct 24.

SINGAPORE – The h ourly PM2.5 readings returned to “normal” across all five regions in the morning of Oct 25, even as the 24-hour PSI levels remain in the “unhealthy” range islandwide.

At 8am, the PM2.5 readings ranged between 43 and 55, placing them within the “normal” band.

PM2.5 readings are gauged hourly and reflect the current air quality. Scores from zero to 55 represent normal values, those between 56 and 150 indicate an elevated concentration of fine particles.

Hourly PM2.5 readings across the island had stayed in the elevated range since the evening of Oct 24 and into the early hours of Oct 25.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) stood in the unhealthy range from 103 to 138 across the country.

Air quality is considered good to moderate when the PSI – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants – is in the range of 0 to 100, and unhealthy when it is in the range of 101 to 200.

When air quality breaches the “unhealthy” threshold, people, especially the elderly, children and those with health issues, should start scaling down outdoor activities.

Air quality in Singapore saw a brief respite early on Oct 23, when PSI readings were in the good to moderate range and PM2.5 levels were in the normal range. However, it started to deteriorate on Oct 24.

Forecast for Oct 25

In its daily advisory on the evening of Oct 24, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said moderate to unhealthy air quality is expected on Oct 25, with the PSI forecast to be in the range of 80 to 130.

Smoke haze from Sumatra was seen drifting towards Singapore and was also observed over Kalimantan on Oct 24, NEA said.

On Oct 25, winds are expected to blow from the south-west or west, which could limit transport of smoke haze to Singapore. Showers are expected over Singapore and the surrounding region which may help with the haze conditions, added NEA.

Winds are expected to continue blowing from the south-west or west on Oct 26 and 27, and with showers expected over Singapore and the vicinity, the haze situation is “likely to improve”, added the agency.