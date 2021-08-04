Hawkers who had to close stalls ask for easier grant access

Some food sellers who are just emerging from their two-week quarantine are calling for easier access to financial compensation, having had to throw away many of their fresh ingredients and also having lost revenue because of mandated stall closures.

They said the online application process - which should give them $100 for each day they are forced to shut - is too complicated. Many also did not know how to start or where to go online.

Money should be more quickly dispensed to them, especially when entire food centres are being closed owing to the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port, they said.

The Straits Times was at the markets and food centres in Hong Lim and Chong Boon, which reopened yesterday to sparse crowds.

Some stallholders have chosen not to reopen until after the National Day long weekend, owing to the difficulty of getting fresh seafood.

Madam Yeo, 58, who wanted to be known only by her last name, was at the Hong Lim food centre to disinfect her roast meat stall before she reopens later in the week. She said she was quite discouraged by the emptiness of the market when she arrived.

"There is compensation for our closure, but it is too difficult to apply for, and I haven't seen the money. When I ask my children to help with applying for it, they lose their temper. They are busy with their own work too," she said.

Hawkers who have been served quarantine orders or whose incomes have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic can seek financial help via schemes such as the Quarantine Order Allowance Scheme, The Courage Fund, or the Covid-19 Recovery Grant. Some hawkers have also received rental waivers or reductions.

Madam Yeo's gripe with the grant application is a common complaint among stallholders.

Mr Ong, 55, who declined to give his full name, operates a mixed-rice stall at the Hong Lim food centre. He said there are too many forms. "Instead of a signature, they also require us to use our thumbprint for authentication. I don't know how to do that."

Markets still closed

The National Environment Agency said yesterday that five markets and hawker centres are still closed for deep cleaning.

They are:

1. Chong Pang Market and Food Centre (till Aug 4)

2. Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre (till Aug 5)

3. Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre (till Aug 4)

4. Whampoa Drive Wet Market/Makan Place (till Aug 5)

5. Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village (till Aug 6) Hong Lim Market and Food Centre and Chong Boon Market and Food Centre reopened yesterday after 14 days of deep cleaning and disinfection.

Mr San Ah Hock, 58, said he will be getting his son to help him with the application.

He has operated the fruit stall at Chong Boon Market and Food Centre for more than 40 years, and knows those who work there well. He estimates that eight out of 10 stallholders there would not know how to apply for the financial aid.

"Most of them are elderly, not that educated, or do not have children (who can help them)."

The two usually crowded food centres had been linked to the fishery port Covid-19 cluster that, as at last night, has reported 1,097 cases. In the past two weeks, both food centres were shut for disinfection to break the transmission chain. Almost all stallholders had been put up in hotels for a period of isolation.

At Chong Boon, vegetable stall owner Chia Hock Seng, 62, said business was about 20 per cent of the usual and that he might go home at noon if the sparse crowds persisted.

"We had to throw away about 100kg to 200kg of vegetables when the market closed and lost about $400. It might take at least a month for the crowds to return," he said.

The situation at Hong Lim was similar, with Mr Chew Chee Giap, 65, a vegetarian-food stall owner, saying that he had served only six customers in the morning, a far cry from the usual 50 to 60 customers he would have had by 9am. "It is a difficult time for all hawkers," he said. "We are glad to reopen but business right now is unviable."

The operators who chose to open yesterday were in any case relieved that their quarantine is over.

Mr Wee Kai Tin, 61, who runs a drink stall at Hong Lim, said: "I had spent my time at Hotel Mi playing (the game) Tsum Tsum on my phone and watching television. Business is bad but I'm excited to start work again."

As at last Saturday, 91 per cent of stallholders, their assistants and cleaners working in all markets and hawker centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

NEA said 81 per cent of the workers have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.