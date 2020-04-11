Hawkers can eat at table in front of stall but alone

Hawkers can eat at tables immediately in front of their stalls but alone, the National Environment Agency (NEA) clarified yesterday.

This was after some stallholders said they were confused about whether or not they could do so, as dining in is now banned under stricter safe distancing rules.

The NEA told The Straits Times: "As the space within each stall may not be big enough, stallholders may consume their meals at the table immediately in front of their stall."

But they must not share tables or gather with other hawkers and should always maintain a distance of at least 1m from others, it said.

Hawkers interviewed said they were unsure if they could eat at their workplaces as the new measures appeared to forbid this.

A 65-year-old who operates a fishball noodle stall at the Block 1 Jalan Kukoh hawker centre and who gave her name as Madam Pang, said she was afraid after she saw enforcement officers chasing away people who were sitting at the tables.

"I just eat at the table outside my stall, but quickly wolf down my food and then go back inside. I don't want to break the law," she said in Mandarin.

Another hawker who gave his name only as Mr Nan, 60, and who runs a wonton noodle stall in the same centre, said all the tables and chairs have been covered with plastic sheets and taped, except for one seat in front of his stall. "So I assumed I could sit and eat there, otherwise how (else would we eat)?"

With everyone being warned not to loiter at void decks and other public areas, other workers whose livelihoods depend on them spending their time out of their homes were also unclear about where they could eat.

Photos shared on social media showed some taxi drivers resorting to eating off the boot of their car, or squatting on the kerb by the road.

Grab driver Andy Tan, 53, said he now eats in his parked car with the engine off, though he is not sure if that is considered breaking the rules. "It's very uncomfortable to eat like this and some say we should take our food home to eat. But there's no way we will drive all the way back to eat while on shift."

A GrabFood rider, who wanted to be known only as Faishal, 39, said he eats snacks while seated on his motorcycle, in between jobs.

A Grab spokesman said the firm is aware of the situation and has reached out to the relevant agencies for guidance.

"We hope to gain clarity soon so that the well-being of our partners who remain on the roads are taken care of, while adhering to the stricter measures to contain the spread of Covid-19," she said.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Health for comment.