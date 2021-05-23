Hawkers better prepared for fall in number of customers this year

Hawkers welcomed the news that they will be supported amid phase two dine-in restrictions - which started last Sunday - with subsidies and waivers in rental fees, but they say that more needs to be done owing to the uncertainty.

Mr Khong Wai Keong, 54, who sells char siew rice in Kovan Hougang Market and Food Centre, said: "It's good that there are subsidies, but I'd rather have more customers than lower rental."

Ms Elayne Ang, 40, who sells carrot cake and Hokkien mee in Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre, said: "It's very helpful in reducing overhead cost, but I'm not sure if two months (of rental waiver) is enough. Even when restrictions ease, there will be a lingering effect."

However, they said that they were better prepared this time, having experienced the circuit breaker period last year.

The Sunday Times spoke with eight stallholders in three hawker centres who said they have either embraced delivery platforms or Facebook groups, or set up a phone-in system for customers to order takeaways.

Ms Ang said: "We experienced it before, so we anticipated it. When the news was announced, we expected fewer people and decided to be more cautious."

After the circuit breaker last year, she started a phone-in system for takeaways. Since last Sunday, she has been receiving about five to eight calls a day instead of the usual three a week.

Mr Will Chua, 32, who sells claypot chicken rice at Kovan Hougang Market and Food Centre, advertises his business on Facebook groups and arranges for food deliveries. He has been doing so since the circuit breaker period last year.

"It helped us quite a lot, as we are able to find customers living in other places. Sometimes, people also do group buys," said Mr Chua, who added that his business dropped by about 20 per cent during the circuit breaker and it is now down by about 50 per cent.

Mr Jao Shan Koing, 47, who sells beef noodles, also in Kovan Hougang Market and Food Centre, said his usual number of 200 walk-in customers a day is currently down to about 80.

Mr Sumadi Sapari, 53, who sells mee rebus and mee soto at Adam Road Food Centre and is the sole breadwinner of his family of five, said: "Since Covid-19 started, we have been keeping about three to six months of savings to sustain losses, just in case."

When asked about the current restrictions, Mr Jao said: "I hope it's only for one month and not a few months like last year, and that it all gets better soon."