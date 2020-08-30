Having national digital identity helps catalyse innovations: Indranee

Non-profit organisation Women in Identity (WiD), which champions diversity in the digital identity sphere, launched its Singapore chapter on Friday with a virtual event.

Digital identity is a subset of the digital industry that is centred on the use of personal information to access public-and private-sector services.

At the event, Second Minister of Finance Indranee Rajah gave the keynote speech and took part in a panel discussion on the challenges in attracting women to Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers and the importance of digital identity.

Ms Indranee, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has "turbo-charged" the speed of digitalisation here, citing how working from home, shopping online and ordering food for delivery are the new normal.

"All of these moves lead to the importance of having a digital identity. To digitalise successfully, we need a digital identity that can be used widely and securely.

"A national digital identity helps to catalyse business innovations, and brings convenience to citizens and businesses," she said.

Having a digital identity has been beneficial, she said, as apps like SafeEntry and TraceTogether aid contact-tracing efforts.

The pandemic has highlighted the need to ensure everyone is part of digital growth, she said, adding: "We saw how seniors, or the less educated or those from low-income households, had a much harder time than those who were digitally equipped and digitally savvy."

She also said the Singapore chapter of WiD would "contribute greatly to ensuring that women are right up there in the vanguard of those with digital identity".

In the panel discussion, she addressed privacy concerns over TraceTogether, saying the Government collects data on individuals only if the need arises.

The discussion also touched on the paucity of women in the corporate and technology sector, with a panellist, Ms Rama Sridhar, noting that it is a prominent issue for many progressive organisations, and "we should see change in the coming years". She is Mastercard's Asia-Pacific executive vice-president of digital and emerging partnerships and new payment flows.

On Stem, Ms Indranee said it is key to attract girls to such subjects from an early age by actively guiding them when they make choices, such as what to study in school and what careers to pursue.