Having more women leaders will benefit firms, says Grace Fu

Women should work towards taking up more leadership positions in companies as it would benefit these organisations' decision-making processes, said Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment.

But while this is necessary, there may be a price to pay.

For Ms Fu, taking up such roles meant that she missed out on the first steps of one of her children.

However, the minister still encouraged women to step up, emphasising the importance of gender inclusivity in the workplace.

Companies with more women on the board invest more in renewable energy and are better at setting long-term goals, she noted.

Ms Fu was speaking at a virtual event titled Inclusive Leadership For A Sustainable Future, held by DBS yesterday.

Organised to mark International Women's Day, which fell on March 8 this year, the event featured opening remarks by the minister, followed by a dialogue discussing questions from the audience.

It was moderated by Ms Sharon Tan, the executive director of DBS' consumer banking group.

Ms Fu, Singapore's first woman to helm a full ministry, encouraged women to step up to leadership opportunities, both locally and in overseas postings.

In order for this to be successful, she stressed the importance of mutual cooperation between spouses and within families. "We really need to find that balance of roles in the family," she said.Ms Fu encouraged firms to incorporate into their business management structures allowances and accommodation for women's life experiences.