Having babies: Life’s next step or thank you, next?

He and his wife even picked out names for their children before they got married.

In our conversation, Joan explained some of the misconceptions people have about those who choose a child-free life, while Dainial boldly answered my (pointed) question about whether Singaporean parents are “entitled”.

Dissecting the latest government policies to spur couples into having children, Dainial said that he is like most parents – “if can get more, it would be good”.

He also has his own non-financial goodies that could be on the wish list, including an unusual suggestion to have a Parenting 101 class in schools here.

Joan’s stance on being child-free means she will not enjoy the incentives offered to couples who choose to have families.

She does not feel left out but highlighted one group that could receive more help: people who choose to remain single to become caregivers to their parents.

“That’s a noble cause as well,” she added.

As we rounded off the podcast, I asked Joan and Dainial what they would say to people who are on the fence about having children.

“It’s better to regret not having the child, than to regret having the child,” said Joan.

Dainial pointed out that there is support from others in society and the Government. He said: “Just go for it... don’t think too much, if it’s something you and your spouse want to do.”

That is the gist of the first episode of The Usual Place, my new podcast show.

I get into it all, from getting millennials and Gen Zs talking about social media, pop culture issues and the people that have become conversation starters, digging deep into issues.

If you want to get in touch, DM me on Instagram at @theusualplace_nat. Share with me your views on this episode or what topics you think I should discuss next on my show.