Have a 'tropical beach Christmas' on train, bus rides

Christmas decorations will be brightening up trains and buses over the next few weeks.

The festive season theme - Tropical Beach Christmas - will feature a colourful blend of tropical elements mixed with the usual Christmas decorations, so watch out for sandy snowmen, starfish, palm trees and transport-themed ornaments.

Christmas-decorated trains started running on the North East and Downtown lines on Monday, with more to come next Monday on the North-South, East-West and Circle lines.

Bus services 5, 7, 14, 61, 65, 197, 857, 972, as well as some MRT stations, including the Dhoby Ghaut North East Line station concourse and Dhoby Ghaut Circle Line platform, will also be decorated.

Commuters can also expect murals at Bugis, Bukit Panjang and Newton stations.

The Land Transport Authority said in a statement that the decorations are to "liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons, and foster positive commuter culture".

Jean Iau