Hats off to a Wonderland tea

If you have ever wanted to go on an adventure with Alice in Wonderland, your chance to follow her down the rabbit hole has arrived.

From today to Sept 22, discover the world Lewis Carroll created through the interactive exhibition Wonderland developed by the Australian Centre for the Moving Image. The exhibition at the ArtScience Museum is the first stop of its global tour.

The exhibition follows Alice's journey through popular culture using theatrical sets in interactive environments, showcasing more than 300 objects from collections around the world.

Visitors can expect first edition books and original costumes.

The highlight is the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, where a visitor can sit around a table and participate in an "audiovisual feast" as the room transforms in real time.

Tickets are available at all Marina Bay Sands box offices and via its website.