Harvard Club of Singapore loses appeal against move by Harvard University to register trademarks

The Harvard Club of Singapore, the official converging point for Harvard alumni here for nearly 50 years, lost its court appeal yesterday to stop Harvard University from proceeding to register two trademarks in Singapore under the Trade Marks Act.

The President and Fellows of Harvard College, which is the body corporate that constitutes Harvard University, had applied to register the two marks "Harvard Club of Singapore" and "Harvard University Club of Singapore" in December 2014.

The move followed a dispute with then president of the Singapore club, Dr Irene Lee.

It began in April 2014 when the university, through its Harvard Alumni Association (HAA), started to take steps to secure a change of leadership at the club.

Dr Lee resisted the HAA's attempts and won a second term as club president in November 2014.

In May 2015, HAA officially revoked the club's status as an official Harvard Club and cancelled permission for it to use the names "Harvard" and "Harvard Club", the "Veritas" shields, and all other university names and logos.

The club was overruled by a principal assistant registrar of trademarks at a tribunal hearing last year when it objected to the university's application to register the trademarks.

The club appealed to the High Court where Justice Chan Seng Onn heard both parties in February this year and reserved judgment.

The club's lawyer Wun Rizwi argued that, among other things, the club owned the goodwill to the term "Harvard Club of Singapore", which was generated by its use of the mark "Harvard Club of Singapore".

This goodwill started when the club was registered with the Registry of Societies in 1969 and was subsequently earned through many years of activities and events organised for the benefit of Harvard alumni in Singapore, he added.

He also said the club is a separate entity in essence that exists and operates independently from the university and the HAA.

The university's lawyer Ashley Chew Lixian countered that the university solely owned the goodwill of the business, including the trademarks applied for, as there was an implied licensor-licensee relationship between the university and the club.

She pointed to the degree of control and supervision exerted by the university over the club's operations and use of the trademarks applied for, among other things.

Justice Chan was not convinced by the club's claim that it owned the goodwill.

"I am aided by the principal assistant registrar's meticulous and detailed analysis of the facts and agree with (him) that the club and the university were in a trademark licensor-licensee relationship in relation to the Harvard marks."

The judge said that from the time of the club's founding until Dr Lee's presidency, the university was able to exert a degree of control and supervision over its activities.

He noted that its success and continued operation would not be possible without the university's help and support. He cited post-termination events which showed the club's activities and functions are rooted in its connection to the university.

Dr Lee, in her evidence, had said Harvard alumni who had expressed interest in the club changed their minds when they realised it was not affiliated with the university.

The judge also noted a current faculty member of the university abruptly cancelled a meeting with Dr Lee "after realising the club is no longer a Harvard Club".

Some of the university's alumni, fully authorised by HAA, registered a Singapore branch of the new official Harvard Club under the name "Harvard University Association of Alumni in Singapore" on Dec 7, 2015.

The judge dismissed the appeal with costs, in his judgment grounds.