Harness S'pore's diversity as a strength: DPM Heng

As Singapore grows increasingly diverse in needs, aspirations and views, it is crucial that Singaporeans harness their diversity as a strength, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

Speaking at a Chinese New Year celebration at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC), he added that Singapore is unique in its diversity, with a multiracial, multi-cultural and multi-religious society.

He said he was glad that there were people of different races gathered at the event to celebrate the new year.

Mr Heng noted that the world was more divided, with nativist and protectionist tendencies taking root. "Working together and remaining united as one people is critical for Singapore, as we navigate a world that is more uncertain and more divided," he said.

The event was organised by SCCC and the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, and was attended by other ministers - including Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

The annual event featured festive performances, such as a Teochew opera performed by five-year-old Natheo Langlet, as well as calligraphy and tea appreciation booths.