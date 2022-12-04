Harmful effects of vaping

SINGAPORE - Despite claims that electronic vaporisers are “safer” than traditional cigarettes, Dr Ong Kian Chung, a respiratory physician at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, said there are no definitive answers yet to prove their relative safety.

In fact, the use of e-vaporisers, which is illegal here, can lead to several effects on users, he added.

Respiratory issues

An additive known as diacetyl, used in e-vaporiser liquid to give it its flavour, has been shown to scar the smallest airways in the lungs. The process is irreversible and gives rise to obliterative bronchiolitis, with symptoms such as shortness of breath, persistent cough and tiredness.

In 2019, there were 2,409 cases of young people being hospitalised for respiratory failure in the United States because of Evali, or “e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury”. Fifty-two of the people affected by Evali died. The cause was vitamin E acetate, a chemical used in e-vaporiser liquid as a thickening agent.

Cardiovascular issues

People who use e-vaporisers and smoke cigarettes have a higher chance of getting coronary heart disease.

Nicotine addiction

Most e-vaporisers contain nicotine – an addictive chemical that disrupts brain development in youth. This could lead to a host of potential problems, including impulse control issues and a susceptibility to substance abuse.