A long queue formed outside Geylang Serai Market yesterday as shoppers waited to enter the popular wet market ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations tomorrow. The queue spilled over to the pedestrian walkways as people lined up to purchase necessities to celebrate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Shoppers wore masks and practised safe distancing by standing behind red markers on the floor. Geylang Serai Market is one of four wet markets where entry is restricted based on the last digit of shoppers' NRIC numbers.
Hari Raya shopping rush
