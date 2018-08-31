Harder journey to practise law

Published
32 min ago

The Ministry of Law has accepted in principle the recommendations of a committee that proposed significant changes to the professional training regime for lawyers.

The changes include a more stringent Bar exam and a lengthier training period for law graduates who want to become practising lawyers.

Law graduates who want other career options can still be called to the Bar without going through practice training, but this means they cannot practise law.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Stricter Bar exam and lengthier training to qualify to practise law

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2018, with the headline 'Harder journey to practise law'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!