Harder journey to practise law

The Ministry of Law has accepted in principle the recommendations of a committee that proposed significant changes to the professional training regime for lawyers.

The changes include a more stringent Bar exam and a lengthier training period for law graduates who want to become practising lawyers.

Law graduates who want other career options can still be called to the Bar without going through practice training, but this means they cannot practise law.

