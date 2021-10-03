Hard questions, 15 witnesses over two weeks

Their cries of agony, as they ran from the workshop at 32 E Tuas Avenue 11 engulfed in flames, drew others in the vicinity, who rushed to douse the burning workers with water.

A total of 10 workers were injured in the explosion at Stars Engrg at about 11.20am on Feb 24, and three later died in hospital.

An Inquiry Committee, chaired by Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun, was appointed on March 2 to look into the causes of the fatal explosion and fire, which involved a mixer machine used by the fire protection company to create a clay-like substance for its products.

The judge is assisted by Mr Lucas Ng, the Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore general manager of plant, and Dr Peter Nagler, chief innovation officer at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

The first tranche of the inquiry began at the State Courts on Sept 8 with a minute of silence in remembrance of the three men who died.

A State Counsel team, led by Ms Kristy Tan, has been leading evidence at the hearings.

Stars Engrg is also participating, and is represented by Mr Thong Chee Kun and his team from Rajah and Tann Singapore LLP.

In the span of two weeks, a total of 15 people have testified, including the seven workers who were injured but survived.

Five of them worked for Stars Engrg, and two for P3 Project, which occupies the unit opposite the Stars Engrg workshop.

Other Stars Engrg employees who were not at the workshop when the explosion happened have also testified. These include company welder Molla Md Nasim, project manager Pandi Muruganantham, safety coordinator Sarkar Shibu, and general manager Chua Shi Yong.

A former employee who helped set up the machine, Mr Imam, also testified. But of all the witnesses, two have been of particular interest to the inquiry.

Mr Chua Xing Da, 37, the company director, and Mr Lwin Moe Tun, 31, the project engineer, were questioned over three days each. None of the other witnesses were on the stand for more than a day.

They were each grilled about a series of red flags beginning months before the explosion which included smoke emissions, leaks and fires involving the mixer.

Mr Lwin Moe Tun also admitted to deleting a photo of the damaged mixer from a dead worker's phone, sent to him minutes before the explosion, and two messages he had sent in response.

Mr Chua admitted to saying "ok" when Mr Lwin Moe Tun had asked whether he could delete the content on his own phone as well.

The mixer machine is of key interest in the inquiry.

Questions have been raised over whether the mixer had been operated properly, with the level of oil being disputed.

Ms Sharon Lee Sio Cheng, the sales manager at Ming Hup Trading, testified to selling a total of 200 litres of oil to the company.

In the State Counsels' opening statement, Ms Tan called the incident an "absolute travesty".

She said: "There will no doubt be many important lessons to learn from this tragic accident, to ensure it is never again repeated."

The first tranche of the inquiry continues until Friday, with investigators from the Ministry of Manpower and Singapore Civil Defence Force expected to take the stand.

A second tranche of hearings to review recommendations to prevent such accidents from happening again will be held from Nov 15 to 19.

The workers and their injuries

A total of 10 workers were injured in the Feb 24 explosion. Eight were employees of Stars Engrg and were at the workshop, while two were employees of P3 Project in the unit opposite. Stars Engrg workers Subbaiyan Marimuthu, 38, Anisuzzaman Md, 29, and Shohel Md, 23, died from severe burns to 90 per cent of the body. Here are details of the seven who were injured. Six were from Bangladesh and one from China.

Mr Mehedi, 22

•58 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, chest, arms, back, buttocks and left leg

•Loss of strength and mobility in fingers

•Eyes permanently damaged, vision blurry, and has to wear sunglasses when out in the sun

Mr Hossain Jitu, 32

•54 per cent burns to face, neck, chest, back, arms and legs

•Skin beneath eyes burned, unable to close eyes and sleep after incident

•Loss of strength in hands

•Unable to open mouth fully

Mr Molla Md Yousuf, 28

•35 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, arms, chest and right foot

•Vision blurry

•Involuntary spasms

Mr Rahad Asfaquzzaman, 30

•48.5 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, arms, chest, back and left foot

•Vision blurry, unable to produce tears when crying

•Loss of strength in hands

Mr Ahmmed Lizon, 27

•37 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, arms, back, abdomen, left knee and foot

•Dry eyes requiring eye drops every two hours

Mr Miah Md Azam, 36 (Employed by P3 Project)

•Minor burns to back of head

Mr Zhao Jian Wang, 43 (Employed by P3 Project)

•Minor burns to face, neck, arms and hands

•Blisters on back of neck