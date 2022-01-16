Hard for employers to look after well-being of maids who live out: MOM

Employers may find it more difficult to look after their maids' well-being and safety if these workers were to live apart from them, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Employers will also need to take responsibility for their maids if they break the law or suffer injuries while living separately, it told The Sunday Times. It was responding after some Straits Times Forum letter writers suggested relooking employment rules to allow maids to live apart from their employers.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower (Work Passes) Regulations, migrant domestic workers (MDWs) must live in the same residence as their employers. Any other residential address must be approved in writing by the controller of work passes.

MOM noted that there have been "only a small number of cases" where MDWs were found to be living separately from their employers.

There were 245,600 MDWs in Singapore as at June last year, according to MOM.

Earlier this month, ST reported that there were more than 50 requests from employers and maids on social media in the past year for live-out arrangements.

Live-out maids, who enjoy the privacy such arrangements bring, can be paid as much as $1,500 a month, which covers their rental, transport and food expenses. This is double what some maids here get every month.

They know it is illegal to live outside their employer's home - without approval from the authorities - but say it is a secret agreement.

In its reply, MOM said it is aware that "some households may require domestic services, but are unable to accommodate a MDW in their homes due to space constraints or a preference for privacy".

For such households, the ministry urged them to consider the Household Services Scheme (HSS), which allows employers to engage help for part-time services such as home cleaning, grocery shopping and car washing instead of hiring a MDW.

These workers from approved firms can be deployed to multiple houses on a part-time basis. They live in accommodation provided by their companies.

HSS companies are currently allowed to hire female workers from countries such as India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Cambodia. This is in addition to the existing approved countries in the service sector, such as China, Malaysia as well as North Asian sources, including Taiwan and South Korea.

The scheme - introduced as a pilot programme in 2017 - was made permanent in September last year following an increased demand.