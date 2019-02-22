Harassment victims set to get faster aid with changes to law

In a decisive move to curb violence among intimate partners, victims of harassment, including unmarried individuals, may soon be afforded protection against their abusers more easily and quickly.

Victims at risk of violence would also be able to get expedited protection orders within 24 hours.

Such protection could also be extended to the victims' family members - such as their parents or children. Meanwhile, if the violent partner breaches court orders, he or she could face immediate arrest and eventually harsher punishment.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday addressed the dark side of relationships, where intimate partners inflict pain and violence, and he revealed how the Government was changing the law to help the victims. He was speaking at an event organised by family violence specialist centre Pave.

Acknowledging that it is currently difficult for unmarried victims of partner violence to get legal help, he said: "We will do all we can to help people like you."

Unmarried victims, he said, could not apply for personal protection orders under the Women's Charter, while it takes some time for them to get protection via magistrate's complaints or under the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha).

All that is set to change. Mr Shanmugam said: "The changes we are making to the law, whether under Poha or the Penal Code, recognise that people need quick justice."

Related Story Criminal law framework changes: Experts laud move to protect victims

Poha, which was passed in 2014 to cover areas including bullying and sexual harassment, is set to be amended in the coming months. A new court would be set up to hear all matters related to Poha so that victims do not have to shuttle between the civil and criminal courts.

Critically, if the changes take effect, relief would come faster. "There are cases where one more night in the home could be paved with a lot of risks," said Mr Shanmugam.

Those who are at risk of violence could also be able to apply for and get an expedited protection order (EPO) within 24 hours. This interim protection order would be in effect until the court makes a final decision. Currently, there is no timeframe for an EPO - which can be valid for up to 28 days - to be granted by the courts.

The burden of proof for victims applying for protection orders and EPO is also set to be reduced, said Mr Shanmugam. In addition, friends and families of victims could be protected under the victim's protection orders. This is because they are often at risk of being harassed by perpetrators, he noted.

Swifter and harsher action would be taken against abusers who breach the protection orders, it has been proposed. They could be arrested immediately without a warrant, and repeat offenders will face double the penalties. Those who breach the orders currently face up to six months in jail and a fine of $5,000.

Mr Shanmugam said: "No one should undergo such violence... and certainly not at the hands of a person they trust."