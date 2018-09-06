Hangout with ST: High-speed rail, hawker food prices and Singapore's Oscars pick

SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what is trending in Singapore and around the world with a live video series by The Straits Times.

The series - which adopts a casual, talk-show format - is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman, and airs every Thursday at 4.30pm on ST's Facebook page.

In this week's episode, they talk about the high-speed rail agreement between Singapore and Malaysia, women's boot camp, how prices of hawker food vary depending on location and Singapore's pick for the Oscars, Buffalo Boys.

Topics covered in previous episodes include eateries suspended due to hygiene reasons, the Crazy Rich Asians red carpet event, the arrest of former Singapore Idol Hady Mirza, and Singapore's worst cyber attack.