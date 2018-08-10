Hangout with ST goes behind the scenes at NDP

Viewers of Hangout with ST went on a special journey yesterday when they got an exclusive peek at the workings behind the National Day Parade (NDP).

Streamed live for an hour at 5pm from the Marina Bay Floating Platform, this National Day edition of the video series by The Straits Times contained five video packages, as well as pre-recorded and live interviews.

They included performers sharing their NDP memories, and NDP creative director Boo Junfeng and fireworks committee chairman Low Miang Hwei talking about preparations for the parade.

Viewers were also taken on a ride out to sea for a glimpse of how fireworks were sorted and protected with three layers of waterproofing. They got to meet members of the Naval Diving Unit and watched a motivator display funpack items, among other things.

Multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo, 27, and Hairianto Diman, 30, anchored the show, which is usually broadcast from a studio in the ST newsroom on Thursdays.

Two other journalists, Mr Basil Edward Teo, 29, and Mr Jose Hong, 27, joined the crew for this special edition.

Mr Teo spoke to performers at the F1 Pit Building, while Mr Hong interacted with members of the audience at the floating platform.

Said Ms Woo: "It was so heartwarming to see everyone dressed in red and some families in matching T-shirts. Hearing everyone cheering made me feel proud to know that Singaporeans love their country."

The electric atmosphere also left a deep impression on Mr Hong. He said: "Even though I have watched the preview and the show multiple times, the energy feels even more intense on the actual day."

The extra hours put in on Saturdays preparing for the big day were worth it, said Mr Hairianto.

"We wanted to bring something special to our ST readers and viewers with something that we have not done before."