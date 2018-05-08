Handy cleaning hints for Jurong market-goers

SINGAPORE - How clean do you think your hands are after you wash them?

Patrons of Yuhua Village Market in Jurong East got to find out on Tuesday morning (May 8), as part of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital's (NTFGH) hand hygiene community outreach initiative.

Held from 8.30am to 11.30am, the programme hoped to catch both market-goers and hawkers alike in raising awareness about the importance of hand hygiene.

The event was held in conjunction with World Hand Hygiene Day, last Saturday (May 5).

Studies show that washing your hands can help to reduce the likelihood of contracting gastrointestinal diseases and respiratory infections.

It is an essential health practice people need to consciously adopt in everyday life, according to Dr Surinder Paya, director of infectious diseases and chair of the infection control team at NTFGH: "From dirty tissue paper to dirty utensils, as long as you have touched something that may have viruses on it, you should practise hand hygiene.

"The biggest thing that has made an impact on medicine was not the advent of antibiotics, but things like clean drinking water and vaccinations for children. Hand hygiene is one of those public health measures that can make a big impact."

Market-goers and hawkers were shown the correct hand washing method by members of NTFGH's infection control team and then had the opportunity to test their knowledge.

Before washing, they had to apply a handrub with special fluorescent dye.

If their washing was up to the mark, the surfaces of their hands would glow under an ultraviolet light. The areas that were not cleaned properly would remain as dark patches.

Mdm Guo Kok, 69, had worked in a coffee shop and already knew the techniques but said it was a good "refresher course".

"Sometimes people, the elderly especially, are set in their ways, so public events like this remind people hand washing is something to be taken seriously."

Fellow market-goer Mdm Saw Ngek Geok, 63, said: "There is a lot of construction and dust here so I need to pay attention to hygiene."

NTFGH hopes to carry out more public health community outreach initiatives like this one in other areas in the West.