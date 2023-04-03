Halting the biodiversity crisis

The caller on the line told Nigerian zoologist Olajumoke Morenikeji he was at a restaurant where a mother and baby white-bellied pangolin were about to be slaughtered for food.

Professor Morenikeji asked him, a volunteer with her conservation group, to try and stop the killing. Meanwhile, another colleague drove four hours to the neighbouring state of Ondo to rescue the animals.

“Thankfully, when the caller told the restaurant owner that pangolins shouldn’t be eaten as bushmeat, the owner was compliant and released them to us,” said Prof Morenikeji, who chairs the Pangolin Conservation Guild Nigeria at the University of Ibadan in Oyo state.

Since 2016, her team has rescued nearly 100 pangolins from ending up among the more than one million killed in the global illegal trade over the last decade. Pangolins are the most trafficked mammals in the world, and Nigeria is the epicentre for pangolin parts smuggled from Africa to Asia, where its scales are prized, without any scientific basis, as medicine.

With eight species of pangolins native to Africa and Asia, the mammals are also hunted in many parts of South-east Asia and China.

Such over-exploitation of wildlife species, including poaching and trafficking, is the second-largest culprit of biodiversity loss after urbanisation and changes in land and sea use.

The other drivers are climate change, pollution and the spread of invasive species, says the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the United Nations’ panel of biodiversity experts.

While species do become extinct, human activity is accelerating the rate of loss by between 100 and 1,000 times. About a million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, many within decades, said the IPBES in 2019.

The World Wide Fund for Nature’s 2022 Living Planet Report found monitored wildlife species had declined by an average of 69 per cent since 1970.

The planet has seen five mass extinctions before humankind, with the last one about 66 million years ago, which wiped out the dinosaurs.

Scientists say the world is living through its sixth mass extinction.

Why should we care about animals going extinct?

Each species of flora and fauna is a piece in a well-functioning ecosystem that supports life. If one species dies off, it affects the population of its predators and prey, putting pressure on the ecosystem and habitat.

The pangolin has many roles in the ecosystem. One animal feeds on an estimated 70 million ants and termites every year, noted Prof Morenikeji.

“That is a huge number. If this natural pest controller vanishes, we will run into problems. We don’t want a boom in ants and termites.”