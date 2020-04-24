Halimah calls on Muslims to support one another

President Halimah Yacob has asked Muslims in Singapore to support one another throughout the fasting month of Ramadan, and conveyed her appreciation for their community efforts.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Madam Halimah said adjustments to the way Muslims observe Ramadan, which starts today, have to be made due to the coronavirus pandemic. These include doing away with the practice of breaking fast with friends and family, as well as not being able to perform special prayers at mosques which, like all places of worship, remain closed.

"I have no doubt that we will emerge even stronger in our faith and as a community out of this experience," she said. "I am also proud of our Muslim community who have taken these measures in their stride in order to combat Covid-19 and keep all Singaporeans safe."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also wished Muslims a blessed and fulfilling month. He said: "May this Ramadan be a time of quiet reflection and prayer, together with your immediate families."

Also extending his wishes was Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who said it will be an unprecedented Ramadan, but also a time to strengthen resilience and deepen spirituality. Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk as part of the obligatory fasting.

Yesterday, Madam Halimah held up the work of ground-up initiatives such as #SGUnited Buka Puasa and commended them for helping others. Some 20,000 meals will be delivered daily to healthcare workers and their families, as well as to needy households, for breaking fast throughout the month. The initiative aims to raise $2.5 million to support local businesses and healthcare workers.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has donated $1 million. Charity group Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation hopes to raise the rest through Giving.sg. The fund-raising drive ends on May 23.

Yesterday, Muis launched a Web-based channel called SalamSG TV, where Muslims can tune in to watch Ramadan-centric content in Malay, Tamil and English. It will also have religious talks and videos in languages like Bengali to cater to Muslim foreign workers here.

Muis announced that the zakat fitrah rates for Ramadan this year are $5.10 (normal rate) and $7.50 (higher rate) per head. The obligatory tithe is based on the median price of 2.3kg of the grade of rice.

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir encouraged Muslims to play their part to prevent the spread of Covid-19. "As we strengthen our faith this Ramadan, may it also spur us to be more determined to fight this virus," he said.