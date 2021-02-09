Jobs scheme

Half of locals hired in first two months aged 40 and above

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The Government's Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) scheme has been a catalyst in spurring firms here to hire locals in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Within the first two months after it was launched last September, over 110,000 local job seekers were employed by 26,000 firms.

About half of the new hires in September and October were aged 40 and above.

Under the $1 billion scheme, firms that hire local workers from last September to this month will get subsidies of between 25 and 50 per cent of the first $5,000 of gross monthly salaries for up to one year.

