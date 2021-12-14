Hainanese pastry business taps tech to reduce manpower needs

A family recipe from the 1920s plus a unique identity as the only shop in Singapore that bakes traditional Hainanese pastries.

An unbeatable business plan?

No, unfortunately.

When Mr Chong Suan, 47, co-founded Chuan Ji Bakery with his 82-year-old mother in 2017, he underestimated how difficult it would be to get a heritage business off the ground.

A brief period of higher demand for his flaky biscuits, called au yan bing, during the Mid-Autumn Festival that year quickly faded, and the business has since struggled.

Attempts to get help from the Singapore Tourism Board did not succeed because the shop in MacPherson was not near tourist hot spots such as Chinatown.

"I was a bit naive," Mr Chong said. "We had a recipe passed down from our grandparents from nearly a century ago, but business went quiet. People knew the biscuits as Hainanese mooncakes, so they wouldn't buy them at other times of the year."

Au yan bing is a traditional Hainanese biscuit made with two types of dough - one crispy and one more doughy, so there is "multilayer silkiness in the biscuit", said Mr Chong.

It comprises 13 ingredients, including orange peel, preserved lime, sesame seeds, melon seeds and shallots.

The manufacturing process is highly labour-intensive, with much of it done by hand. For example, the types of dough used mean the biscuit has to be moulded by hand or it will stick to the mould.

Wrapping the ingredients in the dough must also be done by skilled workers who can stretch the dough thin without breaking it.

But certain processes can be automated, and with funding from the Organisation Transformation Grant set up by the National Heritage Board this year, Mr Chong is doing research and development with a vendor to see if current machines on the market can be modified for his specific purposes.

One such process is to measure the 13 ingredients that go into the making of each biscuit.

Mr Chong said: "We sell up to 22,000 pieces during the Mid-Autumn Festival, so setting apart the correct quantities of ingredients for each one can be very time-consuming. Some of our workers left us in recent years because it took up too much time, and affected their commitments to their families.

"Automation will help to reduce the manpower needed."

Mr Chong has a background in mechanical design engineering and is hoping that his knowledge will serve him well.

"My mum is ageing and it is difficult to get staff. There's a lot of pressure now. I also want people to know that this is a biscuit, not a mooncake. It is a delicacy that you can consume daily."

Clement Yong