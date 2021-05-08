Hailed for helping visually impaired man cross road

Land survey assistant Gunasekaran Manikandan was working in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 when he noticed an elderly, visually impaired man wandering near the road for a long time.

"The uncle told me that he wanted to see the doctor so I walked him to the nearest polyclinic," said the 26-year-old Indian national from Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.

To Mr Gunasekaran's surprise, his act of kindness on April 18 was captured by a member of the public and went viral on Facebook group Roads.sg. The video has since attracted over 280,000 views.

"I saw it on my Facebook page during my lunch break after my friends shared it with me," he said.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) posted on Facebook that Assurance, Care and Engagement (Ace) Group officers had tracked down the foreign worker by pinpointing the location using the video. They then handed him a token of appreciation.

The Ace Group, which was set up late last year as a division under MOM, frequently hands out such goodie bags to foreign workers whom it spots doing a good turn.

When asked what he did with his reward, Mr Gunasekaran said: "I shared them with my friends."

He added that his parents, brother and other relatives back home were proud of him after watching the video.

While accompanying the elderly man had made the land survey assistant late for work, he said he would gladly do it again.

"Since I was young, my parents have taught me to help people with disabilities. Everyone in my family is like that."