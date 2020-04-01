H1N1 survivor now fighting against Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Eleven years ago, she fought the H1N1 flu and survived. Now, Ustazah Nadia Hanim is battling another foe - the coronavirus disease.

The 36-year-old religious teacher tested positive for Covid-19 on March 13, becoming the country's Case 203. The Singaporean - listed as an imported case as she had made a work trip to Jakarta between March 6 and 8 - has been warded at Changi General Hospital (CGH) for over three weeks now.

"I didn't know what to feel when I got the news. I wasn't panicking, but my mind was racing," said the mother of two young children, aged four and eight. "I tried to recall those I have been in close contact with. My first thought was for my children and my husband."

On the evening of March 11 - her daughter's fourth birthday - Ms Nadia started feeling unwell and decided to cancel all her appointments. She was feverish, her head throbbed and her body ached.

The next day, her temperature rose to 39.2 deg C at one point and she felt breathless. At that moment, Ms Nadia, who has asthma, decided to seek treatment at CGH.

It was an all-too-familiar experience for her.

Back in 2009, she woke up from her sleep one night feeling breathless. "I was already having flu symptoms for a few days then (and I was) thinking it was just a normal cold," she admitted.

But very quickly her lips turned blue from lack of oxygen and she was on the brink of death.

Sensing the urgency of the situation, her sister, who was sleeping in the same room, called for their father to take her to the hospital, recalled Ms Nadia.

"On the way there, my sister was rubbing my back and shouting for my dad to drive faster because 'kakak won't make it'. My lungs felt on fire. I was gasping, trying hard to get air in. It was terrible."

Ms Nadia fainted when she reached the hospital. She later tested positive for H1N1 but recovered from the illness.

Ever since then, every time she feels unwell, she seeks medical help without hesitation.

This time around, X-ray checks showed patches in Ms Nadia's lungs and she had to be isolated.

"I wasn't surprised because my lungs have always been weak, but I wasn't thinking about Covid-19 at all," said Ms Nadia, who told her 38-year-old husband to stay home to look after their children. "I did not pack anything with me. I thought that I would be out soon."

On March 13, her swab test results for the virus returned positive.

"I was burdened with guilt. I did not know how to break the news to my husband. I eventually called him and he was calm," said Ms Nadia, who still has no idea where she got exposed to the virus.

She kept apologising, not knowing what else to say, she recalled. "Then he said, 'Don't worry about us. Focus on getting better.'"

Her immediate family, including her two young children, were quarantined till last Thursday (March 26). During that period, her family members and friends stepped up to run errands and buy groceries.

"My biggest fear was the kids getting infected," said Ms Nadia, who sleeps with her children on the same bed. "I would ask every morning about their health and whether they have any symptoms."

Thankfully, her family members did not contract the virus.

Ms Nadia chats with her husband and children via video calls daily, but regrets being away from them.

"I can't hug my kids when they are upset. I can only watch them on the screen," she shared. "I miss them a lot. My eldest is eight and he is aware of the situation."

She is looking forward to spending time with them when she is discharged.

"I want to cuddle my babies and enjoy the moment," she added.

The first few days after being warded "felt like the longest", shared Ms Nadia, who is isolated in a spacious room with an attached toilet. "I was not used to being isolated. Only family members and a few close friends knew of my condition. They encouraged me and prayed for me, which helped a lot."

Ms Nadia, who is recovering well, decided to share her experience in order to acknowledge the medical team taking care of her. She has even made it a point to memorise the names of all 35 healthcare workers she has met.

"I want to remember them," she said. "I felt the need to share my experience to inform people not to take the virus lightly and to adhere to advisories."