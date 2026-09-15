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Guinness’ alcohol-free beer launches in S’pore, with new jerseys in tie-up with artist Tobyato

The new Guinness 0.0 will be available from October onwards across participating pubs, bars and restaurants islandwide, as well as selected FairPrice Finest, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong outlets.

SINGAPORE – Kick-off just got a whole lot tastier and flashier.

Football fans in Singapore can now enjoy a new Guinness brew and kit along with the same passion every weekend.

Guinness on Sept 15 announced the launch of Guinness 0.0 in Singapore, marking the first South-east Asian market to introduce the “globally successful” alcohol-free stout.

The company also announced a second collaboration with Singaporean artist Tobyato, which includes a limited-edition jersey with customised patches.

In its statement, Guinness said its new offering has the “same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour, and unique dark colour of Guinness, just without the alcohol”.

Guinness is the official beer of the English Premier League, which kicked off this season on Aug 21.

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore’s Guinness marketing manager Claire Chan said that the beer’s fan base in Singapore has been growing.

“As Guinness Draught wins over a wider audience, Guinness 0.0 gives people another way to enjoy the unmistakable taste of a Guinness, even on days or occasions when they choose not to drink alcohol,” she said.

The new brew will be available from October at participating pubs, bars and restaurants islandwide, as well as selected FairPrice Finest, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong outlets.

It can also be purchased on major e-commerce platforms.

Fans also have another reason to cheer, whether they may be supporting Manchester United or Liverpool.

As part of the collaboration with Tobyato, there will be personalised Guinness jerseys up for grabs, which feature interchangeable “Food Fan”, “Fashion Fan” and “Football Fan” patches.

Fans can personalise their unique kit at selected roadshows, with more details to be shared on Guinness Singapore’s Instagram page .

“Singapore is a small country, and our communities are naturally small too. I hope collaborations like these can serve as a bridge for different communities to enjoy together, from football, to food, to fashion and beyond,” said Tobyato.

The collection will be available from Sept 15 at selected selected retail, e-commerce and on-trade locations islandwide.

Fans can redeem a complimentary jersey with a minimum spend of $55 on Guinness products at participating retailers.