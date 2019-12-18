Guidelines issued to commercial fund-raisers

In March, the Commissioner of Charities came up with a comprehensive set of guidelines for commercial fund-raisers to bring about a "more trustworthy and safer giving environment".

These companies are hired by charities to raise funds - often through solicitations on the streets - for a cut of the sum raised.

The Code for Commercial Fund-raisers spells out their responsibilities and acceptable conduct.

For example, it is mandatory for such fund-raisers to inform donors of the charity they are raising funds for, the proportion of proceeds that will go to the charity and how the fund-raiser's remuneration is determined.

The fund-raiser must also have adequate control measures and safeguards to ensure proper accountability and to prevent any loss or theft of donations.

There are also non-mandatory parts of the code, which largely deal with conduct.

For instance, fund-raisers should "not act manipulatively or dishonestly or deliberately make a potential donor feel guilty" or block the public's right of way to get them to donate.

Those who contravene the fund-raising laws here can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to three years, or both.

Why it matters

Mr Gerard Ee, chairman of the Charity Council, said the code sets out clearly what is considered acceptable behaviour for these commercial fund-raisers.

"This ensures that they behave professionally and do not pressurise or mislead donors, which will only lead to a decline in trust and support for charities," he said.

Those interviewed say it is key to protect the trust that the donating public has in charities, given that there are more than 2,000 charities fighting for a slice of the donation pie here.

What lies ahead

Commissioner of Charities Ang Hak Seng said that since the code was launched in March, "ground sentiments" have improved and he has received fewer complaints about commercial fund-raisers.

More than 200 charities have pledged to follow the code.

Mr Ee urged more to come on board and also asked people who encounter pushy fund-raisers to report them.

Theresa Tan