Guidelines for food processors on handling raw fish

A new set of hygiene practices on handling raw fish has been developed for importers, food processors, transport operators and restaurants, as people gear up for Chinese New Year feasting.

The authorities said they developed the guidelines with the food industry to minimise the risks of bacterial and parasitic contamination of ready-to-eat raw fish - commonly eaten during the festive season in yusheng, or raw fish salad.

This includes the supply and processing of raw fish at source, how it is packaged, labelled and transported, to storage requirements and handling recommendations for food retailers and restaurants.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Standards Council, supported by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation's Standards Development Organisation, worked with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and other key industry players including Sakae Holdings to develop the guidelines, known as Technical Reference 79.

"Ready-to-eat raw fish is considered a high-risk food as it does not go through a cooking process to kill any pathogens and other harmful organisms found in the raw fish. Consumers who choose to consume raw fish must be aware of the risks that are associated with it," said SFA deputy chief executive Tan Lee Kim.

Dr Tan, who is also director-general of food administration, added that food safety is a "joint responsibility shared between the industry and consumers". ESG director-general of quality and excellence Choy Sauw Kook said the guidelines will provide consumers with greater transparency and assurance.

Ms Lilian Foo, chief executive officer of Sakae Holdings, said the launch of the guidelines is "the manifestation of the dedication and collaboration of all stakeholders".

"This code of practice embodies the fundamentals of inculcating food safety in the production of ready-to-eat raw fish," said Ms Foo, a co-convenor of the working group that developed the guidelines.

In 2015, after a mass outbreak of 360 infections caused by the Group B Streptococcus (GBS) bacterium that led to two deaths, the sale of ready-to-eat raw freshwater fish was banned in Singapore. The bacteria has not been found in saltwater fish. Infection rates dropped after the ban, which is still in place.

Last August, a spike in GBS cases was recorded, prompting a probe by the authorities. SFA later said in an update that raw fish dishes were not sold by food stalls visited by patients who contracted the infections.