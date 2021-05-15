Guidelines for employers

Employers with good business prospects amid the pandemic:
- Reward workers fairly through variable payments
- Bring forward hiring plans
- Grant built-in basic wage increases
Employers recovering from the pandemic:
- Restore wage cuts implemented previously or roll back other cost-saving measures, such as reduction in allowances and commissions
- Firms that have reduced basic wages as an exceptional measure should restore these first, followed by variable wage components such as the annual variable component
- When determining the annual variable component payment, consider the firm's and individual's performance
Employers adversely affected by the pandemic:
- Tap government support measures to accelerate business and workforce transformation
- Retain employees through appropriate cost-saving measures
- Retrain and redeploy workers within the company
Hard-hit employers facing significant cost pressures and poor business prospects:
- Seek employees' support to implement temporary wage cuts
- Promptly implement flexible wage system
- Unionised firms should consult their unions on matters such as wage adjustments
