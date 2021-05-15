Guidelines for employers

Employers with good business prospects amid the pandemic:

  • Reward workers fairly through variable payments
  • Bring forward hiring plans
  • Grant built-in basic wage increases

Employers recovering from the pandemic:

  • Restore wage cuts implemented previously or roll back other cost-saving measures, such as reduction in allowances and commissions
  • Firms that have reduced basic wages as an exceptional measure should restore these first, followed by variable wage components such as the annual variable component
  • When determining the annual variable component payment, consider the firm's and individual's performance

Employers adversely affected by the pandemic:

  • Tap government support measures to accelerate business and workforce transformation
  • Retain employees through appropriate cost-saving measures
  • Retrain and redeploy workers within the company

Hard-hit employers facing significant cost pressures and poor business prospects:

  • Seek employees' support to implement temporary wage cuts
  • Promptly implement flexible wage system
  • Unionised firms should consult their unions on matters such as wage adjustments

Calvin Yang

