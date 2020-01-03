GST Vouchers for 930,000 HDB households

About 930,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive a GST (goods and services tax) Voucher to offset part of their utility bills this month.

These households will enjoy a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to $100, depending on the type of their HDB flat, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement yesterday.

Those living in one-and two-room HDB flats will get $100, and those in three-room flats will get $90.

Families living in four-room flats will receive $80, while those in five-room flats will get $70. Residents of executive or multi-generation flats will get $60.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the GST Voucher.

Eligible households will continue to receive U-Save rebates regardless of their electricity provider, the ministry said.

Annually, households in one-and two-room HDB flats receive U-Save rebates equivalent to about three to four months of their utilities bills on average, said the MOF statement.

Those living in three-and four-room HDB flats receive support equivalent to about one to two months of their utilities bills.

The U-Save rebate is one of three components under the permanent GST Voucher scheme. It is disbursed every three months.

The rebate is meant to help HDB households offset part of their utility bills and reduce their overall household expenses.

The rebate from April last year to March this year is expected to cost the Government about $300 million.

For more information on U-Save, call SP Group on 6671-7117 or send an e-mail to customersupport@ spgroup.com.sg

Details on the GST Voucher scheme can be found at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg