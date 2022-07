About 950,000 Singaporean households living in public flats will receive their second quarterly Goods and Services Tax Voucher U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates this month, the Finance Ministry said yesterday.

Eligible households will get S&CC rebates to offset between 1.5 and 3.5 months of their bills each year through the enhanced GST voucher scheme, with the rebates disbursed in April, July and October this year, as well as in January next year.

