GST stays at 7% next year; $6b fund to help when rise kicks in

The goods and services tax (GST) hike will not kick in next year, while $6 billion has been set aside this year to help cushion the impact when the increase does take effect.

The planned GST hike from 7 per cent to 9 per cent was first announced in 2018. The Government said then it was necessary, given the needs in healthcare and other areas, and would take place between 2021 and 2025.

But having reviewed its revenue and spending projections, and given the state of the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said he would hold it off for now. He said that when the new tax rate does kick in, an Assurance Package would give all Singaporean adults cash payouts of between $700 and $1,600 over five years, so most households will get enough to offset at least five years' worth of additional GST expenses.

Those living in one-to three-room flats will get enough to offset about 10 years' worth, he said.

This works out to about $7,000 in GST offsets over five years for a family of four in a four-room flat with a combined income of $6,000. It includes cash of about $4,000.

Mr Heng said that apart from the $6 billion Assurance Package, other measures are in place to keep Singapore's taxes and transfer system progressive. These include continuing to absorb GST on publicly-subsidised healthcare and education, and enhancing the permanent GST Voucher scheme when GST is raised.

This will maintain the Government's commitment to fully offset GST for the lower half of retiree households, significantly offset it for the upper half of retiree households and offset about half the levy for lower-income households with no elderly members, he said.