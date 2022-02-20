GST hike: Worries over rising cost of living despite govt payouts

The impending goods and services tax (GST) hike is weighing on some consumers' minds even as the Government's payouts will help cushion the impact for several years.

Although the hike is not immediate, households and consumers said it will add to daily expenses eventually, which is worrying given that the cost of living is already rising.

The GST rate will increase from 7 per cent to 9 per cent in two stages - one percentage point each time on Jan 1 next year, and Jan 1, 2024.

However, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday announced several measures to cushion the blow of the GST hike for ordinary Singaporeans, including a $6.6 billion Assurance Package, as well as an enhanced permanent GST Voucher scheme.

One of those concerned is Mr Luqman Hakiim Sahlan, 28, an executive at a hospital who has two sons, aged two and 10 months old.

"Naturally, consumers will be worried. For us, we have two young children so we have to pay for things like diapers and milk," he said.

The family is living with his parents. Mr Luqman foresees larger expenses soon as the family is moving to a new Housing Board flat in September.

"The grants will help us, but the impact of the hike is not clear yet. We budgeted about $30,000 to $40,000 for our home renovation, but we will have to relook it later to see if we can save more," he said.

Recent home owners like Ms Shameni Thambyrajah, 35, are also worried about the rise in taxes.

Ms Shameni, who is single and works in the oil and gas industry, bought a four-room HDB flat last year. Her main concern is also about the rising cost of living.

She said: "If my income doesn't rise as fast as taxes and inflation, I wonder if I'll be able to live comfortably. Things like the Assurance Package and GST Voucher scheme may help in the immediate future, but in the long run, costs are still going to rise."

Ms Angela Kho, 43, an assistant manager working in the eldercare sector, said the staggered GST hike will help pace the impact.

The GST Voucher - U-Save rebates will also come in handy, said Ms Kho, who lives in a four-room HDB flat with her husband and three of her four children.

"With five of us, we sleep in separate rooms and use the air-con at night... Water usage is higher... and sometimes, my eldest daughter and her two daughters stay over, contributing to our costs," she said.

Retiree Chang Yoke Poon, 65, and his wife, 63, also said measures such as the Community Development Council vouchers and the additional GST Voucher payouts for seniors can help to reduce daily expenses like food costs, which have been rising.

Mr Chang, who lives in a condominium, said his monthly household expenses come up to some $2,000, about $200 more than what they were two years back.

The couple have one daughter, who is married.

"We can already start to see our expenses creeping up, even though we have taken steps to reduce spending. We don't eat out as frequently now," Mr Chang said.

"It's good that we have some help from the Government to adjust and lessen the blow. But GST is for life, hopefully the impact won't be too hard on our savings."

Other consumers are weighing their options on big-ticket items.

Lecturer Magesh Anand, 47, for instance, said she is considering getting an electric vehicle (EV) when it is time to replace her car, given the tax rebates on EVs.

An EV might cost more to buy, but the savings are greater down the road, although more charging stations are needed, she said.

Accountant Jonathan Phay, 36, said: "I think we should be accelerating our big-ticket purchases before the hikes are set in place."

Mr Phay, who is single, bought a four-room flat this year and is aiming to buy his furniture and appliances and get the renovation done before the hike.

Business owner Patrick Sng, who is in his 50s and lives in a four-room HDB flat with his wife, said he is not going to put off big-ticket items like travel.

"However, as a household, we can already see the cost of living inching up everywhere, whether it is in transport, food, or even hiring domestic help... I think being frugal helps," he added.

Experts say that while the offset packages will help, concerns about higher costs will remain salient down the line.

National University of Singapore professor in strategy and policy Lawrence Loh said the two-step GST hike was a "happy surprise".

"Most people were expecting a big bang (of a one-shot GST hike) possibly in July this year, but (the staggered GST) allows consumers to adjust their consumption habits and make plans," he said.

He added that the programmes to offset the GST increase with various payouts and vouchers were broad-ranging, covering several areas of spending.

But the impact of these grants remains to be seen, he said.

"We need to see how these grants will affect the various income groups down the line... the GST will affect income groups from all segments, but the lower-and middle-income groups will likely feel the pinch still."