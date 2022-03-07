Growing interest among Singapore firms in hiring people with disabilities

SINGAPORE - More staff are attending disability employment training organised by SG Enable during the pandemic than the years before, while thousands of employers have tapped schemes that encourage inclusive hiring, according to latest statistics.

Mr Tan Eng Tat, director of employment and employability at SG Enable, told The Straits Times that 1,903 staff attended such training between April 2020 and March 2021. It is the highest number in recent years, signifying a continued keen interest in hiring people with disabilities (PWDs) despite the economic downturn.