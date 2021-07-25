Group wants tougher penalties for errant nightlife operators

An association representing nightlife businesses has urged heavier penalties for errant operators.

In a proposal outlined in an open letter on Friday, the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) also recommended that the 400 nightlife establishments that switched to the food and beverage sector last October come under police supervision.

This is the third ring in its three-ring approach for the sector.

The first is to halt Covid-19 transmissions spreading from KTVs, and the second is to offer help and elicit commitments from the pivoted businesses.

The 300-member SNBA said its aim is to rebuild, revitalise and restart the Singapore nightlife sector with responsible operators.

"The broad spectrum of nightlife has unfairly suffered for the wrongdoings of a handful of errant operators," it said.

"We call only for an understanding that the KTV cluster is not representative of nightlife."

The cluster was uncovered on July 12, and has since ballooned to more than 220 cases. It has also been linked to a cluster at Jurong Fishery Port, which has 740 cases now.

The large number of cases led to Singapore reverting to a state of heightened alert, which has impacted many businesses in the nightlife industry.

The first ring of SNBA's proposed approach suggests reviewing hot-spot areas, heavier penalties, and a whistle-blowing platform.

The second ring would help the 400 nightlife businesses now operating as F&B outlets through new measures.

SNBA would reach out to landlords for support during the current suspension period.

It also wants these operators to undertake a new statutory declaration, and for major alcohol suppliers to develop an industry pledge promoting compliance, transparency and social responsibility.

Other changes it has suggested are to recategorise the 400 establishments and make it compulsory to install security cameras.

Nightlife outlets were previously under police supervision.

SNBA president Joseph Ong told The Sunday Times that what it is suggesting is for the previous measures to be retained.

"SNBA is asking to revert to some previous checks and balances that were in place prior to the pandemic," he said.

"The hot spots, police and security cameras were all part of those."

For the third ring of its proposed approach, SNBA said it would develop a framework for nightlife operators and shared its three-year vision for nightlife operations here.

SNBA said its vision is to position Singapore as a clean and safe clubbing destination.

It hopes to work with agencies to rebrand the industry, make training and certification mandatory, and have regulations for safety.

Mr Andrew Li, chief executive officer of Zouk Group, said converting its club Capital into a restaurant has saved many jobs.

"Zouk has been able to continue operating only because of the various pivots we have done with our venue," he said.

SNBA said it is committed to supporting the nightlife industry, and that the 400 establishments which have pivoted are largely bona fide businesses that deserve help.

"There will be challenges ahead," it said. "But by being vigilant and keeping safe, and with responsible practices, and staying together, our industry will emerge stronger through the united effort and collective commitment of all players in the ecosystem."