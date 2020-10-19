Group size for local walking, cycling and kayaking tours allowed to grow to 20

SINGAPORE - Walking, cycling and kayaking tours will be able to accommodate up to 20 people from Nov 1. The number is double the current limit.

But tours will still be subject to prevailing social gathering sizes, which means that 20 people must be split into four groups, with no intermingling allowed, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in an update on Monday (Oct 19).

The larger group size will support the tourism industry and allow more Singapore residents to rediscover their home through unique tour experiences, the STB said.

All licensed travel agents and tour operators can also now resume on-site operations, though tour itineraries and schedules must still be submitted for approval.

Tour operators and tourist guides have been allowed to resume operations from July on a case-by-case basis, subject to approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Those planning to restart on-site operations are required to submit the number of workers who will be doing so via the GoBusiness portal within two weeks of resumption, the tourism board said.