Group formed to tackle food insecurity, waste

A group comprising stakeholders from the Government and community groups has been formed to tackle the issues of food waste and food insecurity.

Yet to be named, this multi-agency group met for the first time on Oct 22. It hopes to identify concrete projects that will allow them to better support the needs of people in Singapore who lack reliable access to affordable and healthy food. Community groups estimate that around one in 10 Singaporeans is food-insecure. This comes as the amount of food waste generated here increased by around 30 per cent over the last decade.

