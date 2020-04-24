Groceries on wheels in five HDB estates

Residents in five mature housing estates will not need to travel far to buy groceries, thanks to an initiative dubbed FairPrice on Wheels.

The supermarket chain yesterday started deploying specially outfitted vans to five areas, including the carpark at Block 15 Beach Road, near the Kampong Glam Community Club.

The other locations are Commonwealth Link, Telok Blangah Crescent, Telok Blangah Rise and Jalan Kukoh, near Havelock Road.

FairPrice said on Wednesday that the aim is to provide essentials in estates with a higher concentration of low-income seniors. The vans can help cut travel time for grocery runs amid the circuit breaker, it added. They operate daily from 9am to 2pm, and accept cash only.

The usual discounts and purchase limits at FairPrice outlets apply. FairPrice is planning to add more vans and locations.