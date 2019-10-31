Grieving mums start group to raise suicide awareness

On the way to the crematorium two days after her young son's suicide, Ms Doreen Kho vowed that his death would not be in vain.

Evan Low, 11, jumped off the 16th floor of a condominium block in central Singapore in November 2017.

The eldest of Ms Kho's four children, Evan wrestled with depression and was often in tears.

He was on medication for depression for about five months prior to his death.

"The day before he passed away, he received his Primary 5 maths results. He scored 58 marks. He was devastated," she said. "We were never focused on grades, we always told him that his best was good enough. But he felt the peer pressure to perform."

Her desire to help others led her to search for ways to reach out to suicidal youth and their family.

On Tuesday, Ms Kho, a housewife, together with five other bereaved mothers, launched an advocacy group, PleaseStay, to raise awareness on youth suicide. Made up of 14 mothers who had lost children to suicide, the group hopes to be a catalyst for change.

At the event at Orchard Central on Tuesday, the group also released a video in which four mothers share the experiences and memories of their children.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for young people aged 10 to 29. Nineteen boys aged 10 to 19 committed suicide last year, the highest since suicide figures were first recorded by the Samaritans of Singapore in 1991.

HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928 Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800 Chat Hub at *Scape: 6493-6500

Ms Kho, 45, said: "Many people underestimate a child's depression. Even though the children are young, their insecurities are still important."

PleaseStay advocates support for mental wellness and suicide prevention among youth. Members hope to use their experiences as resources that partners and the community can tap.

Said Ms Valerie Lim, an advocate who is helping to start the movement: "We want to be a source of information for the community, schools, policymakers and decision-makers. We want them to have knowledge of what happens in the homes and lives of these children so that we can help them."

Ms Lim, 56, is one of the founders of Child Bereavement Support (Singapore), a support group for parents. The organisation is leading the movement.

Ms Elaine Lek, another founding member of PleaseStay, said: "Through our personal experiences, we hope to build platforms to engage youth at risk, garner community support and dispel misconceptions about mental illness."

Ms Lek, 54, brand director of a tableware company, is the mother of 17-year-old Zen Dylan Koh, who took his own life last year.

Urging all segments of society to come together, Ms Lim said: "We need a coordinated and integrated approach. The issue of youth suicide is complex. Together, we can go a long way in reaching out to these young lives."

For Ms Kho, her firstborn child Evan will always be close to her heart.

"I spent my whole life protecting Evan against illnesses and accidents. But I couldn't protect him against depression," she said.

"As a family, we openly talk about him like he is with us. In a way, he always will be."