Green light for ferry service between Singapore and Desaru

There will be a new route from Singapore to Desaru Coast via a ferry service that has been approved for operations.

The ferry will take a direct route between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in Johor, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) yesterday.

The journey is estimated to take 90 minutes, according to BatamFast, the appointed ferry operator.

The application for the ferry service was submitted by BatamFast on March 23.

MPA had asked BatamFast to conduct a navigational safety assessment, including getting an attestation from the certifying authorities that the ferries are fit for the proposed voyage.

BatamFast also had to provide an emergency response plan covering the route between Tanah Merah and Desaru ferry terminals.

After it submitted the required details, MPA assessed that BatamFast met the safety requirements for the proposed ferry service.

MPA informed BatamFast, the Johor Port Authority and the Malaysian Marine Department yesterday that it had approved BatamFast's application to operate the ferry service.

When it begins depends on BatamFast's final preparations to start operations, including obtaining the necessary approvals from other authorities.

Previously, travellers could reach Desaru by taking a 30-minute ferry ride from Changi Ferry Terminal to Tanjung Belungkor Ferry Terminal in Kota Tinggi in Johor, followed by a 30-to 45-minute drive to Desaru.

The ferry ride has been suspended since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Desaru, a seafront resort town on the east coast of Malaysia, is famous for its pristine beaches and resorts facing the South China Sea.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic's senior tourism lecturer Michael Chiam said the destination is popular with families on short getaways, due to its proximity to Singapore.

He anticipates more demand from Singaporeans in the long term as an alternative holiday destination.

The speed and ease of the ferry service, as compared with driving, would allow more Singaporeans to enjoy their holiday there.

It takes almost two hours to drive from Singapore to Desaru.

Mr Daryl Soh, 30, producer at a local design and motion graphics studio, prefers taking the ferry to avoid traffic jams.

National serviceman Nge Chi-e, 19, said getting to Desaru by public transport or taxi now could be very troublesome, expensive and time-consuming as he does not drive.

He said: "Hopefully, the ferry ride will be more affordable and provide sufficient facilities for a comfortable ride."

Final-year university student Cedric Koh, 28, hopes to travel again to Desaru.

He last went there by car when he was about eight.

He said: "I enjoyed the experience, but I would have preferred a faster mode of transportation, so this is good news for me."

Some tour operators such as Mr Iwan Yang, 39, who runs Batam Getaway, anticipate the possibility of developing new routes and destinations if there is enough demand.

Mr Yang said: "It's a matter of when and how, due to the uncertainties of the pandemic and slow pickup in demand."