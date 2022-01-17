Green drive

Sales of EVs surged in 2021

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Singapore's electric vehicle (EV) population more than doubled last year, growing from 1,397 vehicles to 3,713. This was fuelled by government incentives and a wider selection of EV models, industry observers said.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 17, 2022, with the headline Sales of EVs surged in 2021.