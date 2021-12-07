Great Eastern donates $448,000 to charities as it marks 113th year

The Great Eastern Centre got greener yesterday, when 30 trees were planted outside its entrance to mark Great Eastern's 113th anniversary this year and the 10th anniversary of its financial advisory arm, Great Eastern Financial Advisers.

The life and general insurance agency yesterday announced it is donating more than $448,000 to support two charities as part of its commitment towards sustainability for life. The charities are the Garden City Fund, in support of the National Parks Board's OneMillionTrees movement, and local non-governmental organisation Zero Waste SG's Sustainable Schools Programme, a holistic initiative aimed at building advocacy and environmental awareness among secondary school students as Singapore moves towards a zero-waste future.

Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs, officiated the tree planting and cheque presentation ceremony. She was joined by Great Eastern group chief executive Khor Hock Seng and other senior executives.