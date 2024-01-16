Great Budget Meal Hunt officially launched to allow public to crowdsource cheap meals

SINGAPORE – To help Singaporeans locate cheaper meals amid cost-of-living pressures, a new initiative called the Great Budget Meal Hunt, which allows the public to crowdsource meals for $3.50 or less, was officially launched on Jan 16.

Since the pilot of the initiative began in late October 2023, members of the public have submitted more than 1,600 recommendations for budget meals and over 2,500 verifications across about 310 coffee shops islandwide through the CrowdTaskSG portal.

These public recommendations will be added to the BudgetMealGoWhere website from Jan 16, the Housing Board and Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said in a joint statement.

The public can also identify stalls serving budget meals by looking out for a circular budget meal decal on display.

Speaking to the media at City Foodcourt in Bendemeer, Senior Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann said the Government is aware that the cost of living, including the price of cooked food, continues to be a very important concern for Singaporeans.

“We also know that members of the public are aware of very affordably priced food and drinks in coffee shops elsewhere, and we want to encourage them to also list these budget meals and drinks on our website,” said Ms Sim.

The BudgetMealGoWhere website (www.go.gov.sg/budgetmeal) allows users to search for the nearest coffee shop budget meal options.

Drinks priced at $1.20 and below are also listed.

Since the site was launched on May 19, 2023, it has received 300,000 unique visitors.

The number of HDB coffee shops that must offer budget meals as part of their lease agreements has increased from 40 at the launch of BudgetMealGoWhere in May 2023 to the current 130.

To participate in the Great Budget Meal Hunt, Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above with a Singpass account can register as CrowdTaskSG users at https://www.crowdtask.gov.sg/quest/budget-meal

Users can unlock badges and gain stars on the portal by completing challenges.

They can also access the latest statistics on the Great Budget Meal Hunt Info-bites webpage on the CrowdTaskSG portal.