Grant to spur active commute expanded

Updated
Published
7 min ago

A grant that helps workplaces build facilities to encourage people to walk, run or cycle to work was expanded on Thursday to include retail developments within 400m of MRT stations.

The Active Commute Grant, introduced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in 2017, supports workplaces in building facilities such as showers, changing rooms and lockers.

Such amenities are key in encouraging "active commutes" - walking, running or cycling to work, the authority said yesterday.

The grant used to cover only offices, business parks and some industrial developments before this expansion.

A total of 14 developments have benefited.

Developers can submit claims for setting up facilities such as lockers, bicycle parking and repair stations.

Retail developments, however, will not be able to claim for the construction of showers and sanitary facilities.

LTA provides a subsidy of up to 80 per cent of construction costs, with grants capped at $80,000 per development.

It said these "end-of-trip facilities" make it easier for commuters who choose to run or cycle to work to freshen up after their journeys.

Their commute can be more seamless, convenient and comfortable, it added.

• The grant is open for applications until June 30 at: https://go.gov.sg/acg2022

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 07, 2022, with the headline Grant to spur active commute expanded. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top