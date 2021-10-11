Covid-19

Grace period for entry rules

  • Published
    1 hour ago

There will be a grace period from Oct 13 to 19 for mall and building operators to become familiar with the latest safety measures. There will also be provisions to allow unvaccinated people access to childcare and medical services in these buildings.

