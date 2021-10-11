There will be a grace period from Oct 13 to 19 for mall and building operators to become familiar with the latest safety measures. There will also be provisions to allow unvaccinated people access to childcare and medical services in these buildings.
Covid-19
Grace period for entry rules
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles and stand to win rewards
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel now
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 11, 2021, with the headline 'Grace period for entry rules'. Subscribe